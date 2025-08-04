Find out how and what you can win at Lidl 🤩

Lidl is giving customers a chance to win a baked good every day

Lidl’s bakery was recently named the UK No.1 supermarket bakery

The Lidl Bakery Spin is available through the Lidl Plus app

Discount supermarket Lidl has announced that it will be offering customers a free baked treat every day, as part of an exciting campaign.

Following on from Lidl’s bakery being named the UK No.1 supermarket bakery, it has launched the Lidl Bakery Spin.

Lidl sells 21 baked goods in total, with favourites such as sweet treats like doughnuts and cookies to savoury bakes such as the iconic cheese twist.

From Wednesday July 30 to Wednesday August 20, shoppers will be in with a chance to enjoy a baked treat from Lidl every time they purchase another item in-store.

Exclusively available on the Lidl Plus app, the Lidl Bakery Spin will allow customers to redeem a spin each day which will give them access to a free bakery item.

To ensure they are able to redeem the free baked good, customers must buy an item in-store and scan their Lidl Plus app at the checkout. App users will then have one week to spin the wheel in the app to redeem a bakery item at random.

Here is a full list of Lidl’s bakery items available to win:

Mozzarella & Pesto Pizza

Vegetable Pizza Slice

Apple Turnover

Maple and Pecan Plait 5.5% Pecans

Belgian Bun

All Butter Pain au Chocolat

All Butter Croissant

Baked Cookies Assorted

Demi Baguette

Jam Filled Doughnut

Filled Muffins Assorted

Toffee Filled Yum Yum

Chocolate Hazelnut Doughnut

Almont Croissant

Pink Iced Ring Doughnut

Chocolate Iced Ring Doughnut

Chocolate Hazelnut Croissant

Pizza Margherita White Cheddar

Chocolate Twist

Cheese Twist

Rosemary and Sea Salt Focaccia Roll

