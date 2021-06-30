Greene King announces reopening date for Aylesbury's Dairy Maid pub after six-figure refurbishment

The Dairy Maid in Aylesbury is set to reopen next month following a six-figure refurbishment and appointment of new partners at the Greene King tenanted pub.

Following a flood earlier this year that severely damaged the pub, The Dairy Maid has undergone a significant investment to the interior and exterior of the pub and new partners are now in place. The pub will reopen to the public on Monday, July 19.

In May, it was reported that the Dairy Maid would be potentially changing its name, which sparked disappointment from residents, however after listening to the views of the community it was decided that the name should remain.

The Dairy Maid in Aylesbury

Richard Bentley and Marcus Parton have taken the tenancy of the Dairy Maid and have a combined 40 years of experience in pubs and hospitality.

Richard said: “We wanted to restore the Dairy Maid for the community and when we heard the feedback of the possible name change, we understood how much the name and the pub meant to the community.

"We have worked with Greene King to keep the name and the history that it brings. We have completely renovated the pub and it has a superb fresh new look and feel.

“We’re hugely excited to be re-opening the Dairy Maid with our team and our new menu, including stone baked pizzas and fresh pies.

The Dairy Maid has undergone a significant investment to the interior and exterior of the pub

"We can’t wait to welcome old and news customers to celebrate the reopening of the Dairy Maid with us.”

The Dairy Maid was previously part of Greene King’s Hungry Horse brand but is now part of the Greene King Pub Partners leased and tenanted pubs division.