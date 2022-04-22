Garden centre in Aylesbury announces free summer launch party with special guest La Voix

Chiltern View Garden Centre in Stoke Mandeville is hosting a free event where guests will enjoy a live performance from Aylesbury-pantomime favourite La Voix.

Visitors who book a place at the family-run centre’s summer party can enjoy drinks and a hog roast on 5 May.

La Voix performing at Aylesbury Waterside Theatre's 2021 pantomime

Between 5pm and 7pm the centre is promising surprise celebrity guests and lots more.

La Voix knows the business well having recently opened The Crazy Pig Farm shop at the centre.

Launched on 24 March, the shop sells free range meats from local farms alongside fruits, vegetables and cakes.

Chiltern View Garden Centre

In December Chiltern View opened the only ice rink in Aylesbury this winter.