Gemma Naylor as Cinderella

Pictures show Cinderella production as pantomime season is launched in Aylesbury

A production that was two years in the making

By James Lowson
Monday, 13th December 2021, 4:23 pm
Updated Monday, 13th December 2021, 4:24 pm

Pantomime season is officially here, the first production of Cinderella took place at Aylesbury Waterside Theatre on Friday December 3.

With brand new songs and a loaded cast including Aylesbury pantomime veterans and children's television stars, this year's production runs until January 2.

The cast is headlined by CBBC presenter Mark Rhodes, while local favouritesAndy Collins and La Voix are once again performing on Aylesbury's famous stage.

Chris Nelson is directing this year's production, while simultaneously performing as an ugly sister alongside Kristopher Milnes.

Completing the line-up is leading lady Gemma Naylor (Nick Jnr’s Go! Go! Go!), her charming Prince, Regan Burke, and Nick Harris, playing Baron Hard-Up in his debut pantomime.

Andy said: "We want to give audiences the ultimate escape and remind them what live theatre is all about. In fact, the team at the Waterside all share this sentiment – from the

moment you walk through the doors the amazing front of house team are there giving a warm welcome, and the back of house technical team put in hours of work perfecting the sound, lighting and making sure the show run smoothly.

"It's one to remember this year for so many reasons, and we’re all buzzing to be back doing what we love."

Last year Aylesbury Waterside Theatre was forced to cancel pantomime season, due to Covid restrictions.

You can check out the festivities by clicking through the photo gallery below:

1. Buttons and the Ugly Sisters

Andy Collins, Chris Nelson and Kristopher Milnes

Photo Sales

2. Cinderella and the prince

Gemma Naylor and Regan Burke

Photo Sales

3.

All smiles on opening night

Photo Sales

4.

On the hunt for Cinderella

Photo Sales
CinderellaPrince
Next Page
Page 1 of 4