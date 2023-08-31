Family-run Aylesbury restaurant 'gutted' as bid to expand to The Exchange is rejected

A business in Aylesbury is ‘gutted’ after having its expansion plans rejected by the council.

Family-run business, Thailicious, announced last week that it had been unsuccessful in a bid to take over the vacant unit at The Exchange in Aylesbury.

Currently, the Asian food specialists have a restaurant and takeaway service operating in Market Square.

The Exchange in Aylesbury

In a statement released last Thursday, a business representative said: “As many of you know, Thailicious had been part of a bidding process to obtain another unit in Aylesbury.

“The location was Unit 2 @ The Exchange (formerly The Grill). The Exchange is the best location in town for restaurants and we would fit in very well there.

"Despite the Council's stance that they support local businesses, they don't, well certainly haven't this time.

“A decision will be made with an announcement soon on the chain they have chosen but unfortunately it won't be Thailicious. We are gutted but now that we know, we can put our expansion plans into place and make the most of the location we have.

Thailicious in early 2022 before its opening in Market Square

“Thank you to everyone for their continued support. We are going nowhere.”

As Bucks Council is still negotiating with other businesses it is unable to comment on the reasons why Thailicious was rejected.

The council states it is still in negotiations with local and national operators and a statement will be issued when the transaction is completed.

For months the unit on Exchange Street has been vacant since The Grill Steakhouse moved its business from that area to another store on the same road.

Briefly, the ownership group behind the steakhouse had run restaurants at both units on Exchange Street, but later closed the Indian restaurant, Tiffin and Thali, which opened in 2022.

Overlooking the recently re-developed Exchange Square and next to Aylesbury town centre, Exchange Street remains a sought-after venue for Bucks businesses.