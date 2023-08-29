Wiz Waterside Theatre casts the perfect spell on local housebuilder

The community production saw over 130 local youngsters perform a twist on ‘The Wizard of Oz’, with the show being sponsored by local housebuilder, Barratt David Wilson Homes, who are building at nearby development Kingsbrook in Aylesbury.

Over the last few years, the arts and theatre have been increasingly underfunded, with the government having cut funds for art and design courses across higher education institutions across the nation by almost 50%.

To bridge this gap, Barratt David Wilson North Thames is committed to ensuring that the arts are supported and enjoyed by all through sponsorship of the Florence Nightingale Hospice’s Charity’s new ‘The Wiz’ production at the local Waterside Theatre.

Tony White with actors in the production

Having previously supported the charity through a £1,500 donation earlier this year, Barratt David Wilson North Thames continues to be amazed by their diversity of work, with ‘The Wiz’ having not only included over 130 local children within the special performance, but also an outstanding amount being raised for the local hospice care.

Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity helps patients with life-limiting illnesses across Buckinghamshire to access the best possible care. It provides services to improve patients’ physical and mental wellbeing through clinical support, therapies and spiritual care on site and in patients’ homes.

Marc Woolfe, Director of Sales for Barratt David Wilson North Thames, commented:

“The arts and theatre are an important part of education and it is essential that despite cuts and underfunding, as many young people as possible have access to the industry.

"We believe that ‘the show must go on’ for those in the sector and it was fabulous to see so many talented individuals take to the stage of the Bank Holiday weekend.

"Having worked with Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity earlier this year, it was a delight to partner with them again to see the magic of their performance and raise all important funds for the charity. A big well done to everyone involved and I’m sure we will see some of you in the West End very soon!”

Tony White, Corporate Partnership Manager at Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity adds:

“The arts and theatre benefit so many young people’s lives, and it was a joy to see our production over the weekend after all the hard work that has gone into the show over the past few months.

"Support from local organisations such as Barratt David Wilson North Thames is essential for us, and I would like to say one last thank you to them for their sponsorship and help in raising extra funding for local hospice care.”

