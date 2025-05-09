Buckingham pub named County Pub of the Year

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

When Pete Edwards took over the Mitre Public House in 2017 it was already established with an excellent reputation. This week that reputation has been taken to another level.

The Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) has again recognised the Mitre by awarding it the title of “Pub of the Year” for Milton Keynes and North Bucks. But not only this, CAMRA has additionally named the pub “County Pub of the Year”, an award that hasn’t come to North Bucks for many years.

Criteria for the award is judged on eight criteria which includes the quality of the real ale; style and décor; cleanliness; service; and community focus.

David Martin, in both his guise as Branch Chairman and Regional Director of CAMRA, presented both certificates to Pete in the company of many happy customers and members of CAMRA.

Pete Edwards (left) proudly receives the awards from David Martin of CAMRA

In his acceptance speech Pete thanked his tremendous staff and his loyal customers.

The pub is the oldest in Buckingham and the cosy ambience has been augmented by a large covered area with a second bar in the back garden. Support for the principles of CAMRA is very evident, not least in five real ales in excellent condition on the bar, along with every other beverage and spirit one might expect to find in a pub.

The pub now goes forward to compete for CAMRA "Regional Pub of the Year".