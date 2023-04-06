A trusted beer group has named a pub in Princess Risborough as the best venue in the Bucks this year.

Last month representatives from Aylesbury Vale and Wycombe CAMRA branch went to the Bird in Hand in Princes Risborough.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Bird in Hand, was the Campaign for Real Ale group in Bucks’ 2023 Pub of the Year.

Pictured (left to right): Katie (pub general manager), Mike Clarke (CAMRA branch chair), Elvis Evans (branch deputy chair), Tony Gabriel and John Williamson (local CAMRA members)

Chair, Mike Clarke, presented a certificate to Katie Baldock, general manager of the pub.

Mike said: “The Bird in Hand is an outstanding example of a thriving community pub and has gone from strength to strength since its acquisition by Oak Taverns and in the past year under Katie’s management.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The pub is now a regular entry in CAMRA’s national Good Beer Guide with four well-kept real ales, often from local and micro-breweries. Congratulations to Katie and her team.”

In addition to the real ale, the pub runs street food nights, pub quizzes, and live music nights.

The Bird in Hand

Advertisement

Advertisement

“My main goal when taking the position of manager at the Bird was to create a vibrant community pub! I want everyone to feel instantly welcome when they walk through the door,” Katie said.

“I’m pleased to say this has been achieved and we are constantly praised on the warm and inclusive atmosphere within the pub. I make a point of personally welcoming newcomers and taking time to get to know them.”

Known for being a dog-friendly venue, Katie says visiting dogs “often lead their owners back to their favourite pub”.

It also has a garden and outdoor heated area and aims to be as eco-friendly as possible.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In addition to supporting local breweries like Chiltern and XT the pub sources spirits from local businesses, such as Old Amersham Gin and the Griffiths Brothers Distillery.

Katie added: “I feel as a business we are supporting the local community, the environment, and other local businesses - whilst having a lot of fun!”