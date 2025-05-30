Treat your dad to a steak this Father’s Day 🥩

Aldi has unveiled a brand-new steak range

The range has been introduced in celebration of Father’s Day

The range includes a “supersized” steak

Father’s Day is set to take place in June, and some of us may already be on the hunt for the perfect gift for dads.

The day of celebrating fathers across the country is set to take place on Sunday June 15, 2025, a day where families in the UK will celebrate the dads in their lives.

However, when it comes to buying a Father’s Day present, dads are notoriously known for being difficult to buy for.

Sports items, bottles of alcohol and wallets - we’ve done it all before, and some of us may be searching for a gift that stands out among the rest.

Well, Aldi has the answer for the foodie dads out there, as it is set to launch a brand-new range of steaks just in time for Father’s Day.

The discount supermarket which has received praise for its steak ranges, is set to launch yet another range of steaks, which will land in stores from Thursday June 12.

The steaks in the range includes; 28oz Godfather Steak, Bone-In Wagyu Steak and Big Daddy Rump Steak.

The 28oz Godfather Steak is a previous fan-favourite, which is making a triumphant return to Aldi, priced at £11.99 for 794g.

The Bone-In Wagyu Steak is a supermarket first as a premium Specially Selected cut. The steak is priced at £31.99 per kg.

Finally, the Big Daddy Rump Steak is a thick-cut favourite packed with flavour, which is priced at £6.79 per 425g.

The three brand-new steaks join Aldi’s already existing steak range which includes; 40-Day Aged Salt Dry Aberdeen Angus Sirloin Steak, 40-Day Aged Aberdeen Angus Ribeye Steak, 30-Day Matured Aberdeen Angus Fillet Steak and much more.

