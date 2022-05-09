Cancer surviving Aylesbury oncology nurse taking on marathon walk for charities that supported her

Vikki Sinfield, who works at Stoke Mandeville Hospital, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2019 and now having made a full recovery is completing the endurance Moonwalk to say thanks.

She will be joined by her sister, Rachel Martinig, an accountant who also lives in Aylesbury.

Vikki and Rachel on a 20-mile walk

They will both walk 26.2 miles across London on Saturday (May 14), at midnight.

Mum of two Vikki told The Bucks Herald they have completed a shortened training schedule, due to her need to get medical clearance before committing to the challenge.

The Moonwalk starts and finishes at Clapham Common, while additional walkers can participate virtually submitting their times online.

Walk the Walk, the charity which organises the event each year, has raised £134 million over the last 26 years.

Money raised goes towards breast cancer research projects and frontline charities.

Vikki said: “Charity support really helped me through my cancer, it wasn’t so much the facilities or the equipment or the medical side of things, but communication.

"I found the leaflets really helpful. The charity would send leaflets helping me with how to speak to my children and explain to them what was going on.

"They had information that you could hand into school, so that they were aware of how you are communicating with your children.

"Some parents don’t want to use the ‘c’ word, so the leaflet encourages people to inform the school as to whether or not you’re saying cancer in front of your children.

"That’s something I never would have thought of.

“My boys (Bryce, 13, and Preston, 11), knew what cancer was, they knew that my dad died of it, so they were aware it was a really big thing in our family.

"Charities can really help with your comfort. Providing wigs, lip balm for when your mouth goes really, dry and just little things to help with your mental health.”

Vikki was extremely grateful for the medical care she received in Bucks facilities, while on the mend, after an arduous nine-hour surgery session.

She also mentioned how her other sister, Michelle, and husband Rikki, put everything on hold to help Vikki after her surgery.

They took turns working from home to help Vikki get over the debilitating disease.

Vikki and Rachel will be among thousands of women and men walking to women with breast cancer on Saturday.

They will be wearing wearing brightly decorated bras during the midnight walk.

She is in good spirits ahead of the race having completed her longest trek yet, alongside Rachel on Sunday.

The pair managed to navigate a 20-mile walk, now they just have one last five-mile run left, before the Saturday night walk.

Nina Barough CBE, Founder and Chief Executive of Walk the Walk said;

