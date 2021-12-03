Waddesdon Manor named top 5 Christmas experience in England

A new chart compiled of Trip Advisor reviews has rated Waddesdon Manor as the fourth-best Christmas experience in England.

The chart compares National Trust and heritage sites based on the quality of user reviews the venues received on the popular comparison website.

MyJobQuote, a website which specialises in connecting homeowners with tradespeople has ranked the top 50 venues.

Waddesdon Manor at Christmas

It hunted for keyword data to analyse which homes offered the best festive events for its guests.

Waddesdon Manor scored highly for its mulled wine, cheeses, chocolate and crafts and with less restrictions in place, a Christmas market returns this year.

TripAdvisor user 'Yeading Pete' said: "What a fantastic day out, the Christmas market and the winter light trail are just stunning.

"Best part of the day was the manor being lit up to music in front of the stunning Christmas trees. Staff are incredibly helpful too and it is great value for money. I could not fault the whole experience in any way."

The nine top venues

In total, Waddesdon Manor racked up 462 festive 5* reviews.

Only two destinations bettered that mark: Longleat House in Wiltshire and Chatsworth House in Derbyshire.

Blenheim Palace was awarded the third spot despite matching Waddesdon Manor's score of 462 perfect reviews.

Longleat House received 693 festive 5* reviews, receiving excellent feedback for its decorations and live performances.

Chatsworth House came a distant second with 532 5* reviews, it's planning special 20th anniversary Christmas celebrations this term.

Once again food, performances and gifts were mentioned in glowing reviews of Blenheim Palace.