Get in the festive spirit at Tring's Christmas Festival

Tring Together is excited to be able to run the Christmas Festival again this year.

The town's Christmas Festival is on Saturday, November 27, from 3pm till 8pm, and things may be different due to Covid rules but the team has lots in store and there will be something for everyone.

Here are some of the things which Tring Together plan to happen on the evening:

> Tring’s wonderful shops will be open for your delight. This is the night to look for those unique, local, Christmas gifts that we all love

> After the success of last year, the Memorial Garden will be open, with the trees and fountain lit with beautiful Christmas lights

> Get creative and enter the Christmas Tree competition which will be held in the Memorial Garden with a public vote for the winner on the night and there is a prize for the winner

> The stage will be slightly smaller than in 2019, but it will still feature all your favourite local entertainers

> There will be craft and Christmassy stalls in the Victoria Hall

> Local charities and businesses will have stalls in the High Street

> Father Christmas and busking in Dolphin Square

> The funfair is making a welcome return to the Library Car Park

> Tring Music Partnership will hold two concerts in Tring Church at 4pm and 6pm

> Tring Brewery will be on hand to provide their famous beer as well as premium quality mulled wine.

The High Street will be closed for safety and to provide us as much space as possible for the festival.

This year residents, clubs, schools and businesses are encouraged to create a dazzling Christmas tree display for the Christmas Festival.

Tring Together plans to light up the Memorial Garden on Christmas Festival evening and to help with this they are inviting the public to enter the Christmas Tree competition.

Whether you are a school, business, club or just a household – it is open to all.

Decorate your tree and deliver it to Tring Together on Saturday afternoon to enter the display. There will be a public vote and prizes.

Whether it’s a planted tree in a pot, a stand-alone tree or even a homemade tree – decorate it to celebrate Christmas in Tring 2021 and register your entry before the event with [email protected].

The competition is open to residents and businesses. Please make sure you only use battery/solar lights suitable for outdoors as there will be no electricity supply for the trees. Only registered trees will be displayed.