Famous Aylesbury Vale nature sites unveil special Christmas tours and events

The National Trust has revealed the plans it has for Christmas at its idyllic nature sites and manors in Buckinghamshire this year.

Across the country the charity has set up Christmas fairs, craft workshops, wreath-making, Christmas lunches and candlelit tours for families looking to get into a festive mood.

Visitors are encouraged to check out Christmas trees, scented with sweet spices and twinkling with fairy lights. Tea rooms with Christmas cakes and other goods, plus Christmas gifts.

Richard Grudzinski, experiences curator at the National Trust said: “The great thing about a National Trust Christmas is that everything you want in a Christmas is done for you, from trees, decorations, festive food and cosy spaces to reconnect with family and friends. Enjoy a taste of Christmas past with historic houses, dressed up with all the trimmings, at Hughenden, Waddesdon, Basildon Park and Greys Court. Or experience the wholesome joy of meeting friends and family for festivities in the outdoors at Stowe Gardens and Cliveden.”

Stowe Inn during the Christmas period last year. Photo from Tanya Brittain

Stowe Gardens

30 November – 6 January

A giant tree will be erected in the New Inn courtyard. The National Trust has also set up a Wish HQ Sorting Office, guests can complete a festive tour of the gardens after visiting, as well as completing a wish walk, wish puzzles and can pose at a selfie station by the Temple of Venus.

A Santa-themed 5k run at Stowe Gardens is taking place on Sunday 1 December 9-11am. The National Trust says booking is essential for this event.

Claydon

At Claydon the National Trust is running extra special Christmas tours on selected dates in November and December. There will be two tours a day led by a knowledgeable guide who will take guest through the grand rooms at the manor.

Waddesdon

Waddesdon Manor’s Cinderella lights show has already been announced and work is underway preparing this year’s memorable showcase. There will be a light trail for guests to follow on evenings at the famous estate. Visitors can check out a canopy of orbs, twinkling starbursts and playful interactives. There is also a Christmas Fair and Food Market at the manor this festival season.