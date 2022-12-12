Carolfest was held in Aylesbury for the first time in three years yesterday (11 December).

Up to 500 people attended the event that was organised by Aylesbury Town Council.

Held at St Mary’s Church, Bedgrove Junior School Choir, Next Stage Choir and Caduceus Brass Quintet performed Christmas classics.

500 guests attended, photo by Paul Richards

Father Doug Zimmerman and Dez Kay from Stoke Mandeville Hospital Radio hosted the event.

One of the big highlights at the Christmas extravaganza which has not taken place in three years due to Covid safety measures, was a reworking of It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas’ by Next Stage Choir.

The town council also reports that audiences were wowed by Bedgrove Junior School’s version of 12 Days of Christmas’, which received the biggest cheers of the night.

The scouts served up refreshments, photo by Paul Richards

Residents from local care homes, including Lewin House in Aylesbury, created gingerbread men especially for the event.

They were offered to guests alongside hot drinks and mince pies.

Food and refreshments were provided by local supermarkets and served by scouts.

Guests generously donated food items to support the Mayor of Aylesbury’s 10 Tonne Challenge which aims to support Aylesbury Foodbank during the incumbent's 12 months in the role.

St Mary's Church in Aylesbury, photo by Paul Richards

Money was also raised for the charity’s that the town mayor is supporting during his term.

A total of £693.79 will be divided among Aylesbury Foodbank and Emmett’s Genies, as well as Matrix Explorer Scout’s World Jamboree trip to South Korea.

Aylesbury Mayor, Councillor Tim Dixon, said: “It was great to have Carolfest back after three years. The evening is always so uplifting and full of cheer. It was a pleasure to attend as Town Mayor. Thank you to all performers, hosts, volunteers and guests who came and sang their hearts out in St Mary’s Church.

“Carolfest rounds off the Town Council’s year of free community events. Our events will return in the new year with St George’s Day celebrations, Soapbox Derby, Aylesbury on Sea, Parklife Weekend, Christmas on the Cobbles and Carolfest. Thank you to everyone who came along and enjoyed our events and supported my chosen charities this year.”

