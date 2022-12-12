Buckingham people invited to pick their favourite Christmas song in radio station poll

Slade, Status Quo or The Snowman - what's your favourite Christmas song? The new community radio station for Buckingham, Brackley and Bicester is asking people to vote for their favourites and all will be revealed in a special show in the run-up to Christmas.

3Bs Radio was launched at the beginning of October, by a group of presenters from Buckingham, Steeple Claydon and Brackley who have previously presented on other local radio stations.

Broadcasting from a studio at the University of Buckingham, the station has already pulled in 12,000 listeners with shows covering the main musical genres wih regular live updates on community events and local weather.

The 3Bs Radio team get in the festive mood

Co-founder Keith Lewis, from Steeple Claydon, said: "From research, we knew there was an appetite for a community radio station in Buckingham and the nearby areas of Brackley and Bicester. Our catchment area goes right down towards Leighton Buzzard and Aylesbury.

"We have been bowled over by the response we've had. Shows are gaining listeners week on week. We are also getting new presenters all the time. If you love music and want to have a go at presenting, please do get in touch.

"We're making links with the university and really looking forward to a student presenter in the future. We’re really excited about the opportunity of being able to start going to more community events next year and broadcasting.”

The top Christmas songs, as voted for by listeners, will be played in a special 3Bs Radio Christmas Chart rundown on Christmas Eve and repeated over the festive period.

Keith said: "Our poll has already had a great response. There's not one standout winner so far. It seems opinion is split. We are really keen to see what the people of Buckingham, Brackley and Bicester consider to be their favourite Christmas song.

"Covid put a dampener on Christmas last year and the year before. We want to get into the full swing of Christmas this year and help everyone enjoy it to the max. We want our listeners to enjoy great music and have fun as well, so get voting."

