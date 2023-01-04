Aylesbury's Santa Float raises thousands for local charities with focus on Dementia

Thousands was raised for charities in Aylesbury due to generous donations to this year’s Santa Float project.

The Rotary Club of Aylesbury Hundreds has confirmed that £6,029 was raised for charities chosen by the club.

Throughout December a Santa float passed through different Aylesbury neighbourhoods asking residents to spare what they could for good causes.

The float collection team

Money also came from special collections outside of Sainsbury’s and Tesco superstores in Aylesbury.

A portion of the £6,000 kitty will go towards Dementia UK, which was the club’s chosen charity of the year.

Sportif Citroen sponsored the event, providing the tow vehicle and float which toured the Bucks town.

The famous float

To bring the Christmas experience and festive joy to local neighbourhoods music was blasted out from the float with Santa waving from his chimney to the joy of many youngsters.

Charity collectors and Santa hoped to catch young donors and their families before bed time, making their visits between 6 and 8pm.

Each year the float passes through Aylesbury to support worthwhile causes.

Young Farmers Club volunteers Terry and Dave were tasked with driving the float.

The Rotary Club of Aylesbury Hundreds president, Charles Chaney, said: “In these trying times it is so pleasing to see such public generosity. We are indeed very grateful.”

