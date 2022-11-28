The Rotary Club for Aylesbury has announced the route for this year’s Santa float which will pass through the town raising funds for charity.

Starting next Monday (5 December), the float will be travelling through town requesting donations to charitable causes.

Advertisement

This year’s charity of the year, which will receive a portion of the money raised is Dementia UK.

A previous year's float

A club spokesman said: “Christmas is drawing ever closer and once again It’s the time of year for Santa to visit the homes and children of Aylesbury.”

Charity collectors will be visiting houses in Aylesbury between 6 and 8pm on selected dates.

Advertisement

Listen out for the Christmas music so you can catch a glimpse of Santa.

Sportif Citroen has provided the decorated vehicle which will tow Santa’s float.

Advertisement

The collection team

Terry and David from the Young Farmers’ Club are driving Santa on his trips across Bucks.

Advertisement

Santa will be collecting extra donations outside Tesco in Broadfields on 20 December and the Sainsbury’s store by Gatehouse Road the following day.

Other local charities will receive a share of the money donated by Aylesbury families.

Advertisement

The spokesman added: “Please be generous when Santa calls.”

Santa is visiting the following locations in Aylesbury:

Advertisement

Monday 5 December Prebendal Farm

Tuesday 6 December Fairford Leys north

Advertisement

Wednesday 7 December Fairford Leys south

Thursday 8 December Watermead north

Advertisement

Friday 9 December Kingsbrook

Monday 12 December Broughton Avenue

Advertisement

Tuesday 13 December Bedgrove

Wednesday 14 December Berryfields

Advertisement

Thursday 15 December Bedgrove

Friday 16 December Berryfields

Advertisement

Monday 19 December Bedgrove

Tuesday 20 December Broadfields Tesco

Advertisement