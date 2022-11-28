Dates and times announced for the Aylesbury Santa float 2022
The Rotary Club for Aylesbury has announced the route for this year’s Santa float which will pass through the town raising funds for charity.
Starting next Monday (5 December), the float will be travelling through town requesting donations to charitable causes.
This year’s charity of the year, which will receive a portion of the money raised is Dementia UK.
A club spokesman said: “Christmas is drawing ever closer and once again It’s the time of year for Santa to visit the homes and children of Aylesbury.”
Charity collectors will be visiting houses in Aylesbury between 6 and 8pm on selected dates.
Listen out for the Christmas music so you can catch a glimpse of Santa.
Sportif Citroen has provided the decorated vehicle which will tow Santa’s float.
Terry and David from the Young Farmers’ Club are driving Santa on his trips across Bucks.
Santa will be collecting extra donations outside Tesco in Broadfields on 20 December and the Sainsbury’s store by Gatehouse Road the following day.
Other local charities will receive a share of the money donated by Aylesbury families.
The spokesman added: “Please be generous when Santa calls.”
Santa is visiting the following locations in Aylesbury:
Monday 5 December Prebendal Farm
Tuesday 6 December Fairford Leys north
Wednesday 7 December Fairford Leys south
Thursday 8 December Watermead north
Friday 9 December Kingsbrook
Monday 12 December Broughton Avenue
Tuesday 13 December Bedgrove
Wednesday 14 December Berryfields
Thursday 15 December Bedgrove
Friday 16 December Berryfields
Monday 19 December Bedgrove
Tuesday 20 December Broadfields Tesco
Wednesday 21 December Sainsburys Gatehouse Road