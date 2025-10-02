The Goblin King awaits you at the Labyrinth Experience & Masked Ball October 25-26, 2025, Buckinghamshire, UK

Thames Con and The Jim Henson Company proudly announce The Labyrinth Experience & Masked Ball 2025, an officially licensed celebration of Jim Henson’s visionary work, taking place at Wycombe Abbey in High Wycombe, UK on Saturday 25th and Sunday 26th October 2025. Tickets on sale now!

This is a once in a lifetime opportunity for attendees to meet core cast and crew of the film, take part in interactive workshops and experiences, meet the Labyrinth creatures and dance the night away and a magical masked ball.

Tickets start at £45 with the VIP pass at £413, which features amazing extras such as an exclusive limited-edition poster signed by all the VIP guests plus an intimate meet and greet with Jim Henson Company Royalty Brian Henson (more on Brian below!).

Wycombe Abbey provides a prestigious venue with medieval-style architecture and picturesque grounds. It is a Grade II listed estate and offers a breathtaking backdrop for this celebration of fantasy, artistry and community. High Wycombe itself is also home to West Wycombe Park, a nearby key filming location featured in the opening scene of the film.

This immersive two-day event honours the beloved 1986 fantasy film Labyrinth, starring David Bowie (Jareth the Goblin King) and Jennifer Connelly (Sarah), and the enduring creative legacy of Jim Henson. In partnership with The Jim Henson Company, Thames Con invites fans, families, and creatives to step into a world of puppetry, storytelling, and magic.

Thames Con is thrilled to announce that Brian Henson (Jim Henson Company Chairman) will be making a rare appearance at the event as our guest of honour. Brian is best known for Directing The Muppet Christmas Carol (everyone’s favourite Christmas film!) and sci-fi series Farscape, other prolific film credits include The Great Muppet Caper, Return to Oz, Labyrinth, The Witches, Little Shop of Horrors, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Muppet Treasure Island, and The Happytime Murders. If they so choose, attendees will have the opportunity to meet Brian personally, receive his autograph, participate in a professional photo shoot and hear about his life and work.

Brian will also be joined by other incredible VIPs such as Muppet Legends Dave Goelz (Gonzo), Kevin Clash (Elmo) and Louise Gold (Annie Sue Pig), Brian Froud (film concept artist), Wendy Froud (creature sculptor) and Toby Froud (baby Toby himself!), as well as much more involved in the production of the film. VIPs will be involved in a range of event highlights, including panels, workshops, meet & greets, autograph signing and professional photo ops. Attendees will learn about puppeteering, sculpting, writing and dancing directly from featured guests.

Host and content creator Tobias Rowe says, "If you're a fan of Labyrinth, Muppets or anything Jim Henson, you don't want to regret missing this incredible event! Come and hear how Brian Henson, along with all of our iconic featured guests, created the dreams of your childhood."

Zay Mirmalek, CEO of Thames Con, organiser of the Labyrinth Experience & Masked Ball, promises that the event will be a ‘fun, nostalgic and immersive experience’.

A wide range of officially licenced merchandise and fantasy themed craft will be available for attendees to purchase at the event. This includes highly collectible, exclusive event branded posters, pins and lanyards, etc.

The event will be framed by opening and closing ceremonies that celebrate featured guests and pay tribute to Jim Henson’s creative spirit and philanthropic values. Thames Con is proud to support Conservation Without Borders as the official charity partner, spotlighting environmental stewardship and global conservation efforts.

Evening Spectacles – Each day of the event will also close with exclusive, ticketed events.

Saturday evening features a Venetian-style masked ball, inspired by the iconic ballroom scene from the film. VIPs and attendees alike will adorn themselves in glamorous attire and sweep across the ballroom floor to music from pianist Wiktoria Cwik. After themed cocktails and photos with sets and backdrops, they can then dance the night away to 80s classics with DJ Hercules.

On Sunday evening, a special screening of the film will take place. Introduced by Brian Henson himself, it will close the weekend with cinematic nostalgia and an increased appreciation of Jim’s visionary work after a weekend long event of stories and secrets.

Tickets & Information- Tickets are available now via www.labyrinth-experience.com. Early booking is recommended due to limited capacity and high demand.