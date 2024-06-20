Windrush generation celebration event to be held in Aylesbury promising authentic food and dancing

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An event is being held in Aylesbury to pay tribute to locals from the Windrush generation.

Aylesbury’s Caribbean Community Lunch Club is hosting a community celebration gathering on 25 June.

It will take place at the Aylesbury Multicultural Centre between 11am and 5pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Award-winning chocolatier, Paul Wayne Gregory, has been booked for the event and has promised to give a special presentation at the event. He has previously appeared on television programmes showcasing quality chocolate makers and has created confectionary for the late Queen Elizabeth II.

The event has been organised by the Caribbean Community Lunch Club

Saxon Sound System, a pioneering reggae group, will be providing music with a Caribbean flavour on the day.

Members of the Caribbean Community Lunch Club will be speaking during the event focusing on health inequalities and the work the group does to address this.

Caribbean dishes will be available for guests to tuck into with meals provided by Tippers Foods and Chef V.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Wayne Gregory will deliver a demonstration at the event

Members of the Windrush Generation have agreed to share stories from their past and their experiences coming to Britain.

Caribbean Community Lunch Club director, Roneish Myers, said: “Our Windrush Seminar event offers a unique opportunity to come together as a community, to learn and honour the Windrush Generation, whilst enjoying authentic Caribbean food and having fun!”

Interested parties are encouraged to email the club here, to find out more about how to book a place at the event. Not-for-profit organisation, the Heart of Bucks Community Foundation has funded the event.