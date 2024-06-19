Buckingham Summer Club is back in 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Buckingham Summer Club has announced its dates for the 2024 school holidays.

Following the success of summer clubs in previous years, the free events are planned across five weeks, to provide fun sessions for local children to join in with crafts, games and activities, or taster workshops such as Bollywood dancing or drama.

The events are aimed at 3-8 year-olds, and for the second year in a row, the organisers are delighted to include a dedicated SEND session tailored for children with special needs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All events run from 10am until 12 noon and each child must be accompanied by a parent or carer so they can enjoy a fun morning together.

Buckingham Summer Club is back

The dates and venues are:

30 July, 13 & 27 August - Buckingham Community Centre (No need to book)

30 August - Lace Hill Community Centre (No need to book)

26 July - SEND session - Lace Hill Community Centre https://forms.gle/y46K1cafp6GqK5qg6 or email [email protected]

Booking is essential:

Jill Townsend, co-organiser said “For the last four years we’ve provided Summer Club sessions across the summer holidays to give families the opportunity to engage with their children in a variety of activities, games and crafts which are all free of charge. We identified an opportunity to help families learn new skills and ways to entertain their children at no, or very little cost, which could then be replicated at home. We are very grateful to our team of committed volunteers who give their time to help and also very appreciative of the generosity of our local sponsors who donate grants, practical resources and support in a number of ways.”

Games and activities at Buckingham Summer Club

A parent said “Really grateful to have access to some free activities. Can’t afford to pay every day for children to do things. Great to have adults helping to do the activities – especially when you have a baby as well to look after.”

Snacks and refreshments are provided, and at the end of the session, each child gets a snack pack, plus a takeaway bag containing craft ideas and materials, activities, and a book.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Buckingham Summer Club would like to thank its generous sponsors who include Buckingham Town Council, Heart of Bucks, Buckingham Table, Bucks Fizz, Buckingham Knit & Natter, University of Buckingham, Catch Development, Waitrose, ChipsAway Carderick, Aldi and Tesco.

The club has been providing these activities since 2019, leading workshops for almost 1500 children during this time.