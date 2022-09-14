Remembering the late Queen Elizabeth II's two visits to Buckingham

Before her death on Thursday (8 September), Her Majesty completed two official trips to the town.

First she came to Buckingham town centre on 4 April in 1966 when she was joined by Prince Philip.

Photos from the monarch’s visit show how the people of Buckingham lined up to get a glimpse at the iconic leader.

The Queen and Margaret Thatcher in Buckingham

Buckingham Advertiser reports from the 1960s describe “cheering crowds and children waving flags” in celebratory fashion.

Such was the desperation to catch a glimpse of royalty, some residents climbed up onto rooftops for a bird’s eye view of the town’s special guests.

Union Jacks could be seen all around Buckingham on that day, the town was one of seven locations in North Buckinghamshire visited by the then young Queen.

The Queen opened a new building at the University of Buckingham

She met with local town council officials and was offered a special Buckingham-made carpet as a gift from the town mayor.

Thirty years later the Queen was back in Buckingham this time visiting one of the town’s best known education institutions.

Once again accompanied by Prince Philip she visited the University of Buckingham in 1996.

The university’s chancellor at the time was none other than former UK Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.

Elizabeth II receiving a tour of the University of Buckingham

She greeted Her Majesty, before The Queen opened the university’s Anthony de Rothschild building.

As she was given a tour around the campus Buckingham University reports, that Elizabeth II took the time to meet and greet students and staff.

The front page of the Buckingham Advertiser on 4 April 1966

Margaret Thatcher was chancellor of the University when The Queen came to visit