Remembering the late Queen Elizabeth II's two visits to Buckingham
During her historic, record-breaking reign the late Queen Elizabeth II made two trips to Buckingham.
Before her death on Thursday (8 September), Her Majesty completed two official trips to the town.
First she came to Buckingham town centre on 4 April in 1966 when she was joined by Prince Philip.
Photos from the monarch’s visit show how the people of Buckingham lined up to get a glimpse at the iconic leader.
Buckingham Advertiser reports from the 1960s describe “cheering crowds and children waving flags” in celebratory fashion.
Such was the desperation to catch a glimpse of royalty, some residents climbed up onto rooftops for a bird’s eye view of the town’s special guests.
Union Jacks could be seen all around Buckingham on that day, the town was one of seven locations in North Buckinghamshire visited by the then young Queen.
She met with local town council officials and was offered a special Buckingham-made carpet as a gift from the town mayor.
Thirty years later the Queen was back in Buckingham this time visiting one of the town’s best known education institutions.
Once again accompanied by Prince Philip she visited the University of Buckingham in 1996.
The university’s chancellor at the time was none other than former UK Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.
She greeted Her Majesty, before The Queen opened the university’s Anthony de Rothschild building.
As she was given a tour around the campus Buckingham University reports, that Elizabeth II took the time to meet and greet students and staff.