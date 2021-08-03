Remembering Aylesbury United's best ever FA Cup run back in 1995

Aylesbury United's best ever FA Cup performance has lived on in football folklore due to that 'duck celebration'.

United made it through to the final 64 of the country's most famous footballing competition, despite playing way down in the seventh tier.

Yet, the run largely lives on in national observers memories for that teamwide waddling celebration.

The waddle first caught national attention when the whole team celebrated their first round victory against Newport, Isle of Wight. By getting down on their knees and waving their elbows like mini-duck wings.

The whole squad waddled around Kingsmeadow in round two, getting down to awkwardly march towards the Ducks fans in celebration when the team advanced to the third round.

They butchered another non-league side in round two, strolling, or more accurately waddling, to a 4-1 victory against Kingstonians.

The celebration is best associated with United's record goalscorer, Cliff Hercules, who was on the scoresheet in the 4-1 rout. Hercules is the club's record scorer and appearance maker and still referred to as the club's greatest ever player on its official website.

Aylesbury United in the 1995 FA Cup

The trademark march made The Telegraph's top 100 memorable FA Cup moments in 2017.

Aylesbury finished their FA Cup run with one final waddle, sadly they were crawling towards their fans after a humbling 4-0 defeat.

Ultimately, there was no shame in going down in a one-sided loss, United were thumped by a QPR side plying their trade in the Premiership.

The Royals side on the day contained household names in English football like: Les Ferdinand, Steve Hodge and Ray Wilkins.

Such was the infamy of the 'duck celebration' it was even featured on the can't-miss BBC One comedy show, They Think It's All Over.