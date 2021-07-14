Aylesbury, Tring and Risborough fans can look forward to home draws in FA Cup

.

Aylesbury United, Aylesbury Vale Dynamos, Tring Athletic and Risborough Rangers all landed home ties in Friday’s draw for the FA Cup.

United will host Fairford Town on August 7 in the extra preliminary round, Dynamos will welcome Longlevens, Keynsham Town will visit Tring and Lydney Town travel to Risborough.

Aylesbury United finally picked up their Southern League Club of the Month Award on Friday evening – just nine months after winning it!

The prize, sponsored by Greenfields, was awarded to the team with the highest points-per-game in Division One Central in September and October.

The Ducks had an average of 2.111 points-per-game.

United played their first pre-season game on Saturday, losing to a late winner by MK Irish after goals from Max Hercules and Aaron Berry. They visit Tring on Saturday (1pm).

The first friendly of Dynamos’ season was a 4-1 defeat by Ampthill Town, which saw manager Phil Granville with only three original first teamers available but the chance to look at a number of young, new and potential players. Tom McElroy scored from the penalty spot.

Tomorrow (Thursday) they host Buckingham Athletic (7.30pm) and on Saturday visit Tring Corinthians (2pm).

Risborough’s first friendly win, 5-1 at Pitstone and Ivinghoe, saw goals from captain Joel Read, Brian Haule, Madison Wilkin 2 and an own goal.

Tomorrow at 8pm they play Egham Town at Thame United’s 4G pitch. On Saturday Rangers host Rushden and Diamonds U21s (3pm) with Beaconsfield Town the visitors on Tuesday 20th, kicking off at 7.45pm.

Rangers have announced a new commercial partnership with a new Aylesbury firm All Types of Waste.

The independent family business provides waste disposal services, both domestic and commercial.

Club chairman Richard Woodward said: “We are delighted to welcome them as a new partner as we embark on our first season in the Spartan South Midlands Premier Division.

“Local companies that support grass roots football are absolutely vital to helping clubs like us progress and serve our community.