Queen's Jubilee: Free classic steam train rides announced for people named Elizabeth near Aylesbury

Between Chinnor and Princes Risborough visitors named Elizabeth (or Elisabeth) can complete a free seven-and-a-half-mile round trip between the town and village.

This special offer is available on Friday (3 June) and Saturday (4 June), guests will travel on classic diesel locomotives hauling their 1950s carriages.

One of the classic trains, photo by Andrew Royle

The Chinnor and Princes Risborough Railway (C&PRR), runs these classic trains, its chairman, Stanley Hart said: “We are delighted to be able to celebrate with Her Majesty and offer free travel to those who share the royal name, and what’s more children under 16 years also travel for just £1 on the above dates too.

“We hope this gives both old and new visitors the chance to enjoy the unforgettable experience of travelling by train through the beautiful Chiltern countryside.

"Of course, we rather think the Queen herself will be busy over the bank holiday weekend, but Her Majesty would be so very welcome to come along and claim her free ticket.”

Classic 1950s dress is encouraged

Bronwen Harrison who volunteers for the rail service, will be providing live music at Chinnor station on the Friday.

She said: “We are a small heritage railway with a big friendly reputation and all run by volunteers.

"Chinnor station will be decorated with bunting and the station café will serve coronation themed foods alongside present-day favourites over the bank holiday weekend.

"We welcome visitors in their 1950s style attire too.

more happy passengers, photo by David Maxey

“I will also entertain visitors with live 1950s themed singing at intervals on Friday and the Rockhopper Morris will perform at 14.45 hours at Chinnor on Sunday 05 June.

"We have boxed Cream Teas, which can be pre-ordered for Friday, and Lunch/Picnic boxes for Sunday, so it’s going to be a relaxed and festive occasion.”

More information on the free rides is available on the Chinnor Railway website here.