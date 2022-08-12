New findings prove Aylesbury social club is over 200 years old

The Aylesbury Club now has proof it was formed way back in 1810.
Members of the club and the Winslow Society trawled through the Buckinghamshire Archives and uncovered minutes from its first ever meeting.
Dated, 9 November, 1810, it lists the 18 initial rules set out in The Aylesbury Club, along with a list of original members.
On that list is Colonel Edward Nugent the club’s first ever president.
Other notable members included: Lord George Grenville, Earl Temple, William Rickford, Thomas Tindal, and Joseph Rose.
“We are delighted that our origins can now be stated as true fact,” says current president Ray Ghent.
The group was formed by local businessmen who wanted to formalise a regular meet up where they could enjoy good food and wine.
Further details are available on the club’s website here.
Members regularly meet for a meal and drink, once a year the club holds a special ceremony to commemorate the Aylesbury Duck.
This year’s annual celebration ran in conjunction with the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and was held as a joint celebration.
Czech Republic Ambassador Marie Chatadova was a special guest of honour.
Also, as it was the club’s first big meet up after back-to-back summers of restrictive Covid guidelines an NHS representative was also celebrated.
Consultant Dr Tahir Ali gave a moving speech, thanking the Aylesbury Club before speaking about his and his staff’s desperate challenges in assisting their patients during the pandemic.
Aylesbury Town Council officials are often attendees at the Annual Duck Dinners as well.
Current favourite haunts for the group include: The Broad Leys, Temple Street Wine Bar, The Red Lion in Bierton, and the Seven Stars in Dinton.
The club says it always welcomes new members and people can find out more by contacting its club secretary.
More information can be found on the membership page on the club’s website.
