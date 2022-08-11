Aylesbury-based housing provider announces £250k community fund

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents in Aylesbury and beyond as well as local community groups are encouraged to apply for some of the £250,000 kitty.

Fairhive Homes is delivering the project and has split the pot into three categories.

Called, the Thriving Communities Fund, each year the provider can giveaway as much as £250,000 to various projects that will benefit an individual or local group.

Matthew Applegate, chief executive of Fairhive Homes, with Hannah Asquith, chief executive of Aylesbury Youth Concern

People can apply for a £300 per year for Springboard funding, this is available to Fairhive residents of all ages.

It can be used for driving lessons, fitness and wellbeing courses, educational or sporting help, such as buying equipment and paying for coaching sessions.

The second type of funding is Microgrants, Fairhive is willing to donate £3,000 per year to larger community activities. This includes: paying for sports kits, or equipment that benefit numerous residents.

Other suggestions provided by Fairhive include: hiring halls, refurbishing community meeting venues and purchasing community vehicles.

The highest grants on offer are for Projects.

Successful applicants can receive £10,000 per year, if they meet the right criteria.

These are often claimed for major versions of the Microgrants, like significant building refurbishment, sports pitch renewals, purchasing specialist equipment and key staffing costs.

Helen Wells, Fairhive Homes’ Grants Officer, said: “In terms of ideas, people can really use their imagination. Anything that enhances the lives of an individual or group of people in the Aylesbury Vale area and beyond will be considered by us.

"Quite simply, for activities that gets the community together and active, doing something that they will all benefit from, then this money is there for them.”

More information on the scheme can be found on Fairhive’s website here.

Youth Concern is one of the not-for-profit organisations that has benefited from this funding.

It is an Aylesbury-based charity which supports children and adults aged between 13 and 25, who need a safe place to go and live.