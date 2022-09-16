Memorial service announced in Aylesbury commemorating Queen Elizabeth II

Before Monday’s state funeral when the nation will pause to pay respects to the late Queen, Bucks Council is hosting a special ceremony.

Tomorrow (17 September), Bucks Council is running a memorial service at St Mary’s Church in Aylesbury.

Representatives of communities from across the county have been invited to attend.

Queen Elizabeth II

However, due to limited available space in the venue, the event has not been opened up to the wider public.

While residents are unable to attend the invite-only ceremony, the council is live-streaming proceedings on its website here.

Chairman of Buckinghamshire Council, Councillor Dev Dhillon, said: “The response from people across Buckinghamshire has been remarkable. Memorial services, vigils, spaces to place tributes and books of condolences have appeared in almost every town and village over the last week, allowing residents to express their gratitude for Her Majesty’s life of dedication and service to the British people. The service on Saturday is a further opportunity for us to remember Her Majesty and give thanks for her long and remarkable life, and above all for her faithful devotion to this nation and the Royal family.”

Bucks Council is also encouraging people to virtually sign the official book of condolence on the Royal website here.

Across Buckinghamshire a number of physical books of condolence are available to sign in centrally located council offices.

This includes two sites in Aylesbury and Buckingham, as well as dozens of other documents across the county.

While the council has shut most of its services for Monday’s state funeral, residents will still be able to access books of condolence between 9am and 5pm.

The local authority has also set up temporary memorial sites in six Bucks locations, including one in Market Square in Aylesbury.

Residents can lay flowers and write messages to the Queen at these locations.

A photo gallery constructed by The Bucks Herald showed that just days after its launch dozens of tokens had been laid at the Aylesbury memorial.