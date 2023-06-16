Governor at Aylesbury school and three Vale residents included in King's first ever Birthday Honours List

Two wider Aylesbury residents and the governor of a school in the town were among the people included in King Charles III’s first ever Birthday Honours List.

Also, one resident from Buckingham was among 17 people selected in the wider county, including Milton Keynes.

One of the governors at Mandeville School, Margaret Bull, has received an OBE for services to education.

Dr Claire Guest

As well as being a governor at the Aylesbury school she previously chaired the Buckinghamshire Association of School Governors.

She has worked as a governor for over 25 years and joined the board at the Mandeville School in 2021.

Aylesbury-based Government official, John Vice, has received an OBE for services to Parliament.

For the past 11 years he has served as the editor of debates in the House of Lords.

John Vice, Copyright House of Lords 2019 / Photography by Roger Harris

The editor of debates is responsible for producing and publishing of verbatim reports of proceedings in the House of Lords.

Gareth Elliott, who is based in Halton, received an MBE for his contribution to the local community.

Specifically, his work with Lowland Rescue, the association that works with the emergency services to find missing individuals, was highlighted.

Gareth has worked as a police search advisor within the organisation, planning and overseeing missing person searches.

He has also spent the past 25 years working in the RAF as a regiment gunner.

Buckingham-based scientist, Dr Claire Guest, has received an OBE for her work fighting cancer via the charity she founded.

She is best known as the co-Founder, chief executive and chief scientific officer, at Medical Detection Dogs. Her charity uses bio detection dogs to uncover cancer and other life-threatening diseases as early as possible.

She was recognised for services to medical knowledge, public health and wellbeing.

Here is the full list of people based in Buckinghamshire that have been recognised by the King:

Commanders of the Order of the British Empire

Cynthia Davis – Founder, Diversifying Group Ltd. For services to equality, diversity, and inclusion. (Amersham).

Mary Ryan – Founder and director, Cyber Girls First. For services to STEM education for girls and to the provision of IT equipment for children in hospital. (Milton Keynes)

Officers of the Order of the British Empire

Patricia Brennan-Barrett – chief executive officer and principal, Northampton College, Northamptonshire. For services to further education. (Gerrards Cross).

Dr Claire Guest – co-founder, chief executive and chief scientific officer, Medical Detection Dogs. For services to medical knowledge, public health and wellbeing. (Buckingham)

Paula Hay-Plumb – independent non-executive board member, The Crown Estate. For services to the public sector. (Beaconsfield)

John Vice – Lately editor of debates, House of Lords. For services to Parliament. (Aylesbury)

Members of the Order of the British Empire

Caroline Brewster – Programme management office lead, HM Revenue and Customs. For public and charitable services. (Amersham)

Margaret Bull – Governor, Mandeville School. For services to education. (High Wycombe)

Inna Hryhorovych – Head teacher, St Mary's Ukrainian School, Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea. For services to education and to the Ukrainian community in the UK. (Amersham)

Professor Christine Norton – Professor of clinical nursing research, Florence Nightingale Faculty of Nursing, Midwifery and Palliative Care, King's College London. For services to nursing research. (Amersham)

Fallon Sherrock – For services to darts. (Milton Keynes)

Patricia Stafford – Vice chair, Battersea. For services to charity and to visually impaired people. (Milton Keynes)

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire

Preston Ayres – Trustee, YMCA Milton Keynes. For services to young people in Buckinghamshire. (Milton Keynes)

Gareth Elliott – For services to Lowland Rescue and to the community in Aylesbury. (Halton)

Patrick Halpin – District events lead, St John Ambulance. For services to the state funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. (High Wycombe)

Nanar Setrakian – Strategy and protocol project manager, Cabinet Office. For services to the state funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. (High Wycombe)