Get on track for volunteering jobs at railway centre near Aylesbury

Have you ever thought about volunteering but don't know where to start?

Well get on track with the Buckinghamshire Railway Centre in Quainton which is holding a volunteer recruitment day on November 14.

The centre has numerous roles on offer and is inviting potential volunteers to visit and meet other volunteers, take a look around the site, see an engine in steam and find out about the centre's work and how you might be able to lend a hand.

There are plenty of volunteering opportunities at Quainton Railway Centre

Buckinghamshire Railway Centre is a working steam museum where you can step back in time as you view the giants of the steam age displayed across a 25-acre site.

A spokesman said: "Come and meet us - your local Heritage Railway; we can offer you a stunning location in Quainton, near Aylesbury, surrounded by the giants of the steam age.

"We have a huge variety of volunteer roles available and, basically, these roles fit into one of two types,: 'Behind the Scenes' and 'Customer Facing'.

"'Behind the Scenes' volunteers generally come in during the week and help maintain the site and our artefacts while we are closed. This could be mowing, mending, strimming hedges and painting fences, or helping maintain or restore steam engines, carriages, railway buildings etc.

Prospective volunteers can do as much or little as they choose

"'Customer Facing' volunteers are the ones who come in and spend the day with us when we are open to the public on Sundays and other Special Event days throughout the year. These roles range from helping in our second-hand bookshop, cafe or gift shop, and welcoming visitors on the entrance gate, to crewing one of our steam engines, being a guard on the platform or helping to park cars on our especially busy days when we need all hands on deck.

"You can come for as long as you want, as often as you want. Some volunteers come several times a week, other comes only when we have a really busy event coming up. Volunteering is supposed to help you as much as it helps us, so you can do as much or as little as you like - we'll appreciate each and every minute of your time you give to us!

Find out more at the Volunteer Recruitment Day on Sunday, November 14, from 11am-2pm. Free parking and refreshments are available.

No booking required - just turn up and meet the team.