Duke of Gloucester unveils new names added to Thame War Memorial after refurbishment

Royalty was on hand to announce special amendments to Thame’s well-known war memorial.

The Duke of Gloucester unveiled 30 new names that have been added to the memorial in Thame Town Centre.

This came just days after the memorial was reopened following a refurbishment project. Also, it came in the wake of the 80th anniversary of D-Day when the town paused to commemorate the sacrifices made by servicemen 80 years ago.

Roughly 300 residents attended the ceremony held in the Oxfordshire town yesterday (11 June).

30 new names were added to Thame War Memorial

Additional individuals worthy of being commemorated in Thame were discovered by community volunteer initiative, Thame Volunteers Project. Students from Lord Williams’s School read the names of the 30 men. Thame Cadets unveiled the new display which can be seen at the Memorial Garden on Thame High Street. A flyover was also organised by RAF Benson.

The Duke of Gloucester, laid a wreath at the ceremony on behalf of King Charles III. Oxfordshire County Council, South District Council, and Thame Town Council officials attended the event, including Thame Mayor, Councillor Andy Gilbert.

Thame Remembers was launched so locals could find out more about the soldiers on the war memorial. Part of the project also challenged residents to visit the graves or battlefield memorials of the town’s war dead.

Wreath laying was completed on behalf of the King

As a result, Thame Town Council has revealed that over 300 people from Thame travelled more than 150,000 miles to commemorate 212 men covering 23 countries, 4 continents, 165 soldiers, 18 sailors, 28 airmen, 1 diplomat, and five conflicts – the Boer War, World War 1, World War 2, the Korean War, and Cyprus Conflict.

Thame Town Council also announced that it had completed an extensive refurbishment of the memorial ahead of the service. The council says over 21 hours of volunteer time went into cleaning, hand-painting, lettering, and enamel coating the structure. New anti-slip porcelain has been laid in the garden.

Thame Town Council said the changes will make the area safer and easier to clean going forward.