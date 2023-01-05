Council wants views on how to improve tourism in Aylesbury Vale and wider Bucks

Bucks Council has launched a new survey canvassing opinions on Bucks’ tourism sector.

Its tourism Survey is designed to give residents a say on the county’s tourism sector.

The council is hoping to tap into local knowledge and understanding on the places they live in and like to visit.

Chalk River

Bucks Council is asking how it can make the most of its cultural and natural attractions.

Businesses are also encouraged to fill out the survey to share their views on how the council can support them.

Residents will be asked for their ‘must visit’ places and where people have to go when they come to Buckinghamshire.

Higginson Park in Marlow

Estimates show that more than 13,000 jobs and 2,000 businesses are dependent on tourism.

It is hoped that the results of the survey will help the council adopt a new strategy for maximising tourism.

Council Leader Martin Tett said: “Supporting the 'visitor economy' is important as it is a major contributor to the local economy, supports and creates many new job opportunities and contributes to the richness of the lives of local people. Whether you are visiting one of our market towns, walking in the Chilterns Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty or watching a play at the Wycombe Swan Theatre or Aylesbury Waterside Theatre, Buckinghamshire has lots to offer as a place to live, work and to visit.

“Through this survey, we want to reach a better understanding of how we can best support our tourism sector, and what stakeholders see as our core opportunities for Buckinghamshire’s visitor economy. We want to hear what residents think makes our county a great place to visit, and how tourism impacts them.

“We’d be hugely grateful for your input, letting us know what makes Buckinghamshire unique, and how we can encourage visitors to come and experience and enjoy the county."

The survey runs until 17 February and can be found online here.