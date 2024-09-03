Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Organisers of Bucks County Show have announced that their 155th anniversary event was a great ‘success’.

Last Thursday (29 August), the 155th annual agricultural showcase was held in Weedon Park, near Aylesbury. Visitors from across the country were blessed with great weather for the giant Aylesbury Vale farming event.

Event chairman Basil Cooper said: "Having visited numerous shows, I can attest to the professionalism of our event. Yet, despite our growth and success, we remain deeply rooted in tradition and maintain the highest standards."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Agricultural enthusiasts were treated to a day full of competitions showcasing the finest cattle, sheep, and horses. Nick Brooks-Ward provided commentary to the main ring showjumping events.

Cake judging, photo from Steve Gayler

It finished with the always popular grand parade, with silverware awarded to the day’s champions, a parade of hounds and the ever-popular showjumping accumulator.

Show secretary, Alison Baylis, added: "We work all year to produce one of the best one-day agricultural shows in the UK, and this year was a resounding success. We couldn't do it without the huge support we get from our sponsors and volunteers.”

Giant tortoises and alpacas could be viewed up close in the giant countryside arena, while the Bolddog FMX motorcycle stunt displays left spectators in awe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Organisers say a big crowd took in the sheep show and traditional sheepdog demonstrations, plus various countryside exhibits.

farmyard animals at Bucks County Show. Photo from Elizabeth Gayler

Local traders participated with guests able to check out handmade crafts from erected stalls.

New and vintage vehicles were put on display by car dealers, with giant tractors also on show. Guests could also tuck into cheeses, fine wines gins and beer, freshly baked bread, and more food options. Ahead of the event organisers advertised a new food hall arranged for this year’s 155th birthday event.

A home and gardening marquee was set up for visitors interested in impressive vegetable produce and blooming flowers. Organisers say that plans are beginning to develop for next year’s showcase which takes place on 28 August.

Each year thousands of visitors participate in the Bucks County Show which is attended by people across the country and remains one of the biggest agricultural showcases held in England.