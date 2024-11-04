Bucks Council announces official Remembrance Sunday service taking place in Aylesbury

Bucks Council has revealed its official plans for Remembrance Sunday, with a service taking place in Aylesbury.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Sunday (10 November), the unitary authority is hosting a wreath-laying service in Market Square. It starts at 10:45am and will be led by chairman of Buckinghamshire Council, Councillor Mimi Harker.

She said: “Remembrance Sunday is a poignant reminder of the bravery and dedication of our armed forces, as well as those who have fallen in defence of our country during past wars and conflicts. It is a time for us all to come together, reflect on their sacrifices, and honour their legacy. Their selfless dedication has preserved the values and freedoms we hold dear, and we will never forget. We invite everyone in our community to join us in this important observance.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also attending are Aylesbury MP Laura Kyrke-Smith, Aylesbury Mayor, Councillor Alan Sherwell, members of the seven Rifles, 710 Squadron, representatives from the Wildfire Royal Navy and RAF Halton, Royal British Legion, Bucks Fire & Service, and Thames Valley Police.

Last year's Remembrance Sunday event in Aylesbury was well-attended

Father Doug Zimmerman and Phil Turner, president of the Aylesbury branch of the Royal British Legion will also play key roles in the ceremony.

The Last Post will be played, then all attendees will observe a two-minute silence to honour the fallen, followed by the bugle call Reveille, familiar hymns and readings by other civic dignitaries.

Bucks Council advises that other remembrance events will be taking place across Buckinghamshire. It encourages residents to check parish council websites and community boards for more details on local gatherings.