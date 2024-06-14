Aylesbury Vale Parliamentary candidate named on King's Honours List 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Parliamentary candidate, currently campaigning in Aylesbury Vale, has been named on the King’s Honours List for 2024.

Iain Stewart, who is standing in the 2024 General Election, representing the Conservative party, has received a CBE for political and public service.

Stewart is hoping to represent the newly-formed Buckingham and Bletchley constituency in Parliament after the 4 July election.

Since 2010, Iain Stewart has been an MP for Milton Keynes South, the 51-year-old started his political career in his native Scotland, before relocating to MK.

Ken Ivory, from Aylesbury, who is currently serving in the Royal Air Force in High Wycombe, received a BEM. He has been recognised for his work with UK-based military charities. Ivory volunteered as a treasurer for the Soldiers', Sailors' and Airmen's Families Association. Ivory, 55, has been known to run ultra marathons in his spare time to fundraise for the charity association.

Dr Andy Tyerman, also from Aylesbury, has been given a BEM for his work with brain injury survivors. He has advised Government departments and produced detailed work on head injuries over the past 40 years.

Karen Bonner, Buckinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust chief nurse, was also given an OBE for her work in the health sector.

Hayley Tatum, from Great Missenden, who works as a senior vice president for ASDA, was given an OBE for her voluntary work in the charity sector.

Graham Ellis, who lives in Buckingham, was rewarded with a BEM for his contribution to the local community. David Marshall from Wendover received the same honour for his contribution to his local community in Buckinghamshire.

Here is the full list of residents from Buckinghamshire included in the King’s Honours List 2024:

Commanders of the Order of the British Empire

-Professor Michael Donald McCartney Izza, Lately Chief Executive, Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales. For services to Accounting, Audit and to Sustainability. (Amersham, Buckinghamshire.

-Iain Aitken Stewart, Lately Member of Parliament for Milton Keynes South and Chair, Transport Select Committee. For Political and Public Service. (Buckinghamshire).

-Jacqueline Toogood, Lately Deputy Director People, Air Command, Ministry of Defence. For services to Defence Personnel. (Amersham, Buckinghamshire).

-Raymond Barnaby Tang, Lately Director, Communications, Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities. For Public Service. (Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire).

-Brian Edward Williams MBE, Head, Inquiries Sponsorship, Cabinet Office. For Public Service. (Stony Stratford, Buckinghamshire).

Members of the Order of the British Empire

-Karen Amanda Bonner, Chief Nurse, Buckinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust. For services to Nursing.

-Rebecca Caroline Ferguson, Singer, Songwriter and Music Industry Campaigner. For services to the Music Industry. (High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire).

-Michael John Garvey, For services to Business in Buckinghamshire. (High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire).

-Simon Roger Kearey, For services to the community in High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire. (High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire).

-John Bradley Kent, For services to Business and to Philanthropy. (Olney, Buckinghamshire).

-Dr Samina Khan, Director, Undergraduate Admissions and Outreach, University of Oxford. For services to Higher Education. (Gerrards Cross, Buckinghamshire).

-Hayley Marie Tatum, Senior Vice President, Chief People and Corporate Affairs Officer, Asda. For services to the Voluntary and Charity Sector. (Great Missenden, Buckinghamshire).

-Yvette Anesta Thomas, School Improvement Manager, Buckinghamshire Council. For services to Education. (High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire).

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire

-Graham Ellis, For services to the community in Preston Bissett, Buckingham, Buckinghamshire. (Buckingham, Buckinghamshire).

-Margaret Anne Faulkner, For services to the community in Ley Hill, Buckinghamshire. (Chesham, Buckinghamshire).

-Kenneth James Ivory, Honorary Treasurer, North West London Branch, Soldiers', Sailors' and Airmen's Families Association. For service to the Armed Forces Community. (Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire).

-David Miles Marshall, For services to the community in Dunsmore, Buckinghamshire. (Wendover, Buckinghamshire).

-Alan Preen, For services to the community in Bow Brickhill, Buckinghamshire. (Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire).

-Derrick Andrew Scott Mvo, Civic Team Manager for Civic Events and the Mayor's Office, Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead. For services to Local Government. (High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire).

-James George William Stacey, For services to the community in Marlow, Buckinghamshire. (Marlow, Buckinghamshire).