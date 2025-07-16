Aylesbury Second World War hero and famous custard-loving grandad dies aged 106

A Second World War veteran from Aylesbury who revealed his secret to a long life was eating custard every day has passed away at the age of 106.

Great-great grandfather Leslie Lemon, died over the weekend just a few short weeks after celebrating his birthday.

Mr Lemon made national news earlier this month for his habit of eating custard every day - favouring Bird's and adding rhubarb to it.

As for his advice for growing older, Mr Lemon, who was born on July 1, 1919, had said: "Everything in moderation.

"I'm so lucky and I'm quite happy."

Mr Lemon had also been honoured with a year's supply of free custard from Asda which his family will now donate to a foodbank.

His family also revealed that he had enjoyed his local fame in recent years, and the coverage he received, including appearing in print editions of The Bucks Herald.

Mr Lemon, who served as a corporal in the Second World War, met his wife in 1944 and they remained together until her death in 1999.

106 year old Leslie Lemon with his Birds Custard, which he says is the secret to his long life. Photo: James Linsell Clark / SWNS

They had three children - Michael, Mary and Richard - but Mary sadly died from hepatitis caused by polluted seawater when she was 10.

Youngest son Richard, 73, said: "When we were growing up, we always had fresh fruit and veg - no one froze things in the 50s.

"Dad is a believer in that you should always have pudding and he's had custard as long as I can remember."

Mr Lemon received three letters from royalty a letter from Queen Elizabeth II on his 100th birthday and two from King Charles and Camilla for his 105th and 106th birthdays.