Aylesbury event celebrates town's music culture and iconic Friars club

The earliest days of Aylesbury's world renowned Friars club and local music scenes that led up to its 1969 opening was revisited on Saturday afternoon.

Held at the Norman Bragg Studio, inside the Waterside Theatre, it was an event held by founding fathers and club veterans.

Attracting a large, warmly enthusiastic crowd, Aylesbury Music in the 60s & The Birth of Friars had been organised by former Aylesbury Grammar School teacher Robin Pike, who explained his influences and inspirations for the club where David Bowie chose to unveil his Ziggy Stardust character in 1972 and became a favoured venue for bands including Mott The Hoople, Genesis, Cockney Rebel, Ramones, The Clash and local heroes Marillion.

Robin cited seeing Otis Redding at Brixton's Ram Jam club, popular coach outings he organised to London's Saville Theatre to see the likes of Jimi Hendrix and Pink Floyd, and Mothers Club near Birmingham as pivotal.

A special music concert was held at the Norman Bragg Studio

After Robin told local rock band manager David Stopps of his idea, the latter took over promoting the club that had already been named Friars. The first night featuring blues guitarist Mike Cooper took place at Aylesbury's Ex-Servicemen's Club on Walton Street on June 2 1969, followed by Free, King Crimson, Graham Bond, Mott The Hoople and other well-known bands of the day. Still promoting Friars at the Waterside today, David Stopps and local music archivist Stephen Daglish started proceedings with an account of Aylesbury's (now mainly lost) music venues and local musicians before Robin Pike told his story that also included staging annual Christmas dances at the Grammar School.

Two of Robin's former pupils who helped set up Friars spoke next, Jerry Slater recounted the counterculture activities and cultural breakthroughs of the late 60s, Adrian Roach remembering key Friars gigs including the senses-storming King Crimson, Edgar Broughton inspiring OUT DEMONS OUT graffiti around the town and DJ John Peel donating his fee to allow free entry for punters the following week.

Finally, music writer and author Kris Needs recalled Robin enabling him to see the Rolling Stones and Jimi Hendrix at 14 years old and asking him to design Friars' membership card. and booking Mott The Hoople for the Grammar School's 1969 dance. As an AGS sixth former, Kris was too young to attend but, bumping into the band in the nearby Millwright Arms, was smuggled in as a roadie. A friendship ensued that led to then-Bucks Advertiser reporter Kris starting the band's fan club and editing Zigzag, the UK's first music monthly through Friars regular Pete Frame, of Rock Family Trees fame. Kris read a message from Pete, who named Aylesbury "the centre of the universe" 50 years ago and started local fanzine the Aylesbury Roxette. along with forming Kris's band the Aylesbury Bucks.

The previous night at the Hop Pole on Bicester Road, Kris revisited the Vinyl On Wednesday events he hosted in Aylesbury between 2018-2022 with old Aylesbury College friends Rick and Jude Pearce to present Vinyl On Friday! 'Aylesbury's Music Scenes in the 70s' acted as a sequel to the following day's extravaganza, combining Kris's memories with relevant records - on vinyl of course!

For that weekend, Aylesbury became the centre of the universe again.