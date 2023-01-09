Aylesbury author's new book showcases three influential women from Plantagenet and Tudor eras

An author from Aylesbury has released a new book exploring three influential figures in British history.

Sarah J Hodder’s The Woodville Women is available to purchase now, it focuses on three figures from the same family.

Covering 100 years of history, the book explores the lives of Elizabeth Woodville, Elizabeth of York and Elizabeth Grey.

They were alive during the Plantagenet and Tudor eras holding positions of great importance in their times.

Two queens and one countess, they spent much of their lives within the royal courts; their story is one full of intrigue, excitement and danger.

All three held unique positions in court and played vital roles in their eras.

They shared court with some of England’s most infamous kings: Edward IV, Richard III, Henry VII and Henry VIII, representing a period of turbulence, war

and eventual peace.

Elizabeth Woodville, queen to Edward IV and mother of the Princes in the Tower.

Elizabeth of York, daughter of Elizabeth Woodville and the first Tudor queen of England.

Elizabeth Grey, granddaughter of Elizabeth Woodville and Countess of Kildare, whose life both in England and across the Irish sea was closely entwined with the Tudor Court.

This is the tale of three generations of women, linked by their name, Elizabeth, and by their family relationship. The story begins in the reign of the great Plantagenet Kings with the life of Elizabeth Woodville and ends in the reign of perhaps England’s most famous dynasty, that of the Tudor kings and queens. Through the life of Elizabeth of York, the first

Tudor queen and Elizabeth Grey, cousin to Henry VIII and Mary Tudor, we explore the Tudor court and its dealings with the Earls of Kildare.

From the birth of the first Elizabeth to the death of the last, these three women lived through wars and coronations, births and deaths, celebration and tragedy and between them they experienced some of the most exciting and troubled times in English history.

Sarah has released three books all with a focus on the social lives of women during this period.