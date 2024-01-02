19 Buckinghamshire residents included in the The King's New Year Honours List

The complete list of the Buckinghamshire residents in the 2024 New Year Honours List

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A number of Buckinghamshire residents were celebrated in the King’s New Year Honours List announced on Sunday (31 December).

In total 19 Buckinghamshire residents were honoured by King Charles III.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Bucks Herald within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Men and women have been recognised for work in business, international trade, music, space, education, and public service. Also for championing diversity and inclusion, providing support to charities and refugees, voluntary services, and local communities.

King Charles III

His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of Buckinghamshire, The Countess Howe, said: “I am delighted for the Buckinghamshire residents recognised with an award in the 2024 New Years Honours.

"The Coronation of King Charles III has undoubtedly been the highlight of 2023, and so as this momentous year draws to a close it is heartening to see Buckinghamshire residents gain recognition for exemplary work across such a diverse range of sectors.

"We are privileged to be home to a number of diverse and gifted individuals who work tirelessly to improve the lives of our residents and the wider population of this nation. It gives me immense pride that their achievements have been recognised and they should be justifiably proud. I applaud them all and thank them for their admirable commitment and dedication.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The complete list of the Buckinghamshire residents in the 2024 New Year Honours List is:

Dame Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (DBE)

Amanda Jane Blanc, Group CEO, Aviva. For services to business, to gender equality and to Net-Zero.

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Professor Adrian Michael Cruise, Emeritus Professor, University of Birmingham. For services to space science.

Philip Stephen Dudderidge, Co-Founder and Executive Chair, Focusrite PLC. For services to business and to the music industry.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mahboob Hussain JP. For services to the community in Buckinghamshire.

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

William Cleere, Committee Member, Berkshire, and Buckinghamshire Referees Association. For services to the community in Buckinghamshire.

Ruth Heather Devine, Route Panel Member, Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education. For services to further education and apprenticeships.

Sarah Jane Vandevelde Graham, Founder, Hilltops Ukrainian Support Community. For services to Ukrainian refugees.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Air Commodore Paul Jonathan Hughesdon, Lately Director of Welfare, Royal Air Force Benevolent Fund. For services to veterans.

Evelyn Mary Joy, Agent, Buckingham Conservative Association. For political and public service.

Shalom Ijeoma Lloyd, Director, Naturally Tiwa Skincare. For services to international trade and women in business.

Elizabeth Joan Ryan, lately volunteer for Luton, South Bedfordshire, and Harpenden Samaritans. For services to suicide prevention.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Savraj Singh Shetra, Field Intelligence Officer, Home Office. For public service.

David Norman Short. For services to pastoral care and the community in Buckinghamshire.

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

Kirstie Louise Baughan, Social Worker, Central Bedfordshire Council. For services to social work.

Ian Raymond Clark. For services to the community in High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire.

Annabel Whyte Evans. For services to the community in Chesham, Buckinghamshire.