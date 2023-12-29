Runners to tackle London Marathon in memory of friend from Stewkley lost to brain cancer just before Christmas

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two runners are taking part in the London Marathon in memory of a much-loved dad from Stewkley who died of brain cancer just weeks before Christmas.

Laura Thompson, a Forest School teacher from Leighton Buzzard, and Sammie Boulting who lived in Aylesbury for more than 20 years before moving to Cornwall, will run the TCS London Marathon on April 21 in aid of Brain Tumour Research.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Bucks Herald within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Their inspiration comes from Simon Penwright, an operations director from Stewkley, who died 10 months after being diagnosed with a multifocal glioblastoma (GBM).

L: Sam Boulting and Laura Thompson and R: Simon Penwright

Simon, who was married to Laura’s close friend, Emily, underwent surgery, high-dose radiotherapy and chemotherapy but died in November, aged 52.

Laura said: “Even though Simon was so positive and amazing throughout, we knew there was no hope because his tumour was terminal. I felt like I wanted to do something to help others and being able to run for Brain Tumour Research has made that possible.

“A marathon isn’t something I ever imagined I could do but I’m determined I will now, for Simon. He said so many lovely, supportive things to me and I feel honoured to be able to run in his name.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

She added: “I’ve heard it’s an amazing day and the atmosphere is electric. I’m really looking forward to the experience, and to meeting the charity’s other runners. It’s nice to be part of a community and to feel like you’re doing something worthwhile.

“Simon was pretty determined to be there on race day but, sadly, that wasn’t meant to be.”

Despite throwing herself into fundraising Laura’s training plan has not always gone smoothly. She had to temporarily suspend running after developing proximal hamstring tendinopathy, a painful condition commonly seen in long-distance runners.

She said: “I had to stop running for a while but I’ve been doing lots of strength-training and gradually building it back up.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Seeing Simon deteriorate gave me the drive I needed whenever I was finding it hard through injury because I knew there were others like him who would give anything to be able to run. It really made me appreciate my own health and made me want to challenge and push myself further.”

Following Simon’s diagnosis, he, Emily and their supportive network of friends and family raised more than £40,000 for Brain Tumour Research.

Laura, who also lost her father to a brain tumour 18 years ago, said: “What happened to Simon was awful but I was blown away by how he and Emily coped. He never complained and always kept his good sense of humour while Emily stayed so strong and supportive. It was very humbling. They’ve both been a real inspiration to us all.

Carol Robertson, events manager for Brain Tumour Research, said: “Simon was a popular supporter of ours and his death has been keenly felt by all who were fortunate to have met him. His legacy is having inspired fundraising equivalent to sponsoring more than 14 days’ research and with Laura and Sam’s marathon efforts, that figure will no doubt continue to rise in the coming months.”