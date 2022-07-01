Famous Bucks-based charity launches first of its kind hearing support event to celebrate its 40th anniversary

Hearing Dogs For Deaf People, the national support service based in Saunderton has announced a new first of its kind event.

At The Grange in Saunderton on 12 July residents are encouraged to attend and find out more about hearing loss.

Charity representatives will be going through services and products available to help people out with hearing trouble.

People can also receive a free hearing test or learn more about how to help out relatives struggling to make out what is being said.

Hearing Dogs for Deaf People trains canines to alert deaf people to important and life-saving sounds.

Through its Hearing Link Services, it also provides a range of other personalised strategies for people who are struggling.

It is calling this latest event Hearing Information Day.

Data provided by the charity shows that one in five people in the UK are affected by hearing loss and that figure is increasing.

As well as charity staff people who have benefitted from the services on offer will also be available for a chat.

Among the projects the charity runs are a Helpdesk, support groups and products.

Shona, aged 52, sought help from Hearing Link Services when she was experiencing difficulties in hearing conversations, despite being a hearing aid user for most of her life.

Shona said: “I wanted to do everything I could to ensure I would not lose my job. I was feeling pretty despondent as I was struggling and had been struggling to manage for a few years.

“After searching the internet, I came across Hearing Link and immediately contacted its Helpdesk for help and support. They recommended I attend one of their LinkUps – a free support group to connect with others who have shared the same experiences.

“To be able to share my experiences with others with hearing loss has been a huge step forward. The support I received has given me the confidence to try things and be more assertive.

"I feel more informed and deaf aware as a result. I now feel ready to challenge myself a bit more.”