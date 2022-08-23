Man jailed for three years after stealing from three businesses near Thame in one day
A man has been sentenced to three years in prison after he admitted to stealing from three different businesses in one day.
At Oxford Crown Court on Wednesday (17 August), Richard Harris, 44, of no fixed abode, was sentenced to three years in prison.
He pleaded guilty to three counts of non-dwelling burglary and one count of vehicle interference.
His stealing spree started between 1am and 2am on 8 June this year.
When first of all he broke into a pub on The Green in Stadhampton and stole a cash box.
Soon after, he forced his way into a business on Stadhampton Road, taking personal items.
Not content with two burglaries, at 6pm Harris tried the door handle of a vehicle on London Road in Postcombe.
He gave up on stealing items from the car, but did break into a company building, stealing an Apple computer.
Harris was arrested the next day and charged 24 hours later.
Detective Sergeant Jamie Lawes, based at Abingdon police station, said: “Thames Valley Police is committed to bringing burglars to justice as it is an incredibly invasive crime.
“Harris’ sentencing will hopefully serve a lesson to others who seek to commit burglaries that we will investigate and look to put offenders before the courts.”