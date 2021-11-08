Walk-in Covid booster jabs available at mass vaccination centre in Aylesbury

A mass vaccination centre is offering booster Covid vaccinations without an appointment in Aylesbury this week.

Residents can receive a walk-in vaccination at the Guttmann Centre in Aylesbury on Fridays and Saturdays going forward between 9.30am and 7pm.

Eligible patients can also organise an online booking to receive their third jab protecting against the coronavirus.

This can be done online via the NHS website here.

Currently, the following people are eligible to receive the booster jab:

-Those living in residential care homes for older adults

-All adults aged 50 years or over

-Frontline health and social care workers

-All those aged 16 to 49 years with a health condition that puts you at high risk from COVID-19, and adult carers

-Adult household contacts of immunosuppressed individuals

The NHS has provided further information on who is considered at 'high risk' on its website here,

The Oxfordshire NHS Trust has also organised further mass walk-in sites in its area.

People can turn up without an appointment at the Kassam Stadium Centre in Oxford between 3 and 7pm, apart from on Saturday's when Oxford United are playing at home.

Also, on weekdays when United have an evening game, the last walk-in jabs will be conducted at 3pm.

In Reading, residents can receive a walk-in vaccination at the Broad Street Mall centre between 9am and 7pm.

The NHS advises you can only book an appointment for a booster dose if it has been at least six months since your second dose of the vaccine.