Unannounced inspection held at Stoke Mandeville Hospital over concerns about children's emergency department

The CQC received information suggesting that investigations were not always thorough

An unannounced inspection was held at Stoke Mandeville Hospital after concerns were raised over some of the institution’s services.

The Care Quality Commission has released the findings from an additional inspection held at the hospital this morning (11 August).

Issues with the hospital’s children’s emergency department were raised with the independent regulator.

In its findings the CQC states that the hospital did not always recognise early signs of sepsis and in some cases investigations in the department were not always thorough.

Inspectors found that errors in how incidents were examined meant that areas of improvement and learning were not always identified to prevent further occurrences.

Another concern raised in the report states: “Staff did not always use translator services when required, and there was no accessible information to inform

children, young people and their families this service was available. This meant there was a risk of breakdown in communication which could impact on understanding.”

Stoke Mandeville Hospital must provide the CQC with a report showing how it will improve its treatment of diseases, disorders and injuries as a result of the concerns raised.

Another key finding from the report, which did not grade the individual services, was about staff not always knowing their roles and accountabilities when reporting incidents to the NHS trust.

Positives from the report found that staff usually assessed risks to patients, acted on them and kept good care records. Leaders used reliable information systems, while staff typically felt respected, supported, and valued.

Leaders were seen as capable operators with the necessary skills and abilities to run the hospital.

Staff shortages were noted at times by the CQC, but the commission noted that the hospital has procedures in place to ensure the levels were safe.

Inspectors noted a healthy culture where a majority of staff, patients, and their families, could raise concerns without fear.

Patient feedback inspected by the CQC was mostly complimentary about staff working at the hospital.