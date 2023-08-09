Care provider in search of adventurous sight-seekers for famous Bucks fundraiser

A care provider which supports families in Bucks is searching for active fundraisers to take on a famous Bucks challenge.

Rennie Grove Peace Hospice Care is after people willing to enter the annual Chilterns 3 Peaks challenge event this September.

Taking place on Sunday, 10 September 2023, the walking event offers three alternative routes, which all take in some of the Chilterns’ most spectacular peaks.

Previous participants

All three routes begin at Princes Risborough School with 6.5, 10 and 18-mile options available. The longest of the routes tackles all three peaks – Whiteleaf Cross,

Coombe Hill and Ivinghoe Beacon –before a bus takes walkers back to the start point. Transport for the day has been provided Arriva which is providing both vehicles and drivers to support the event.

Laura Elliot, head of supporter fundraising at Rennie Grove Peace Hospice Care, says: “The Chilterns 3 Peaks is a long-established event in the area that has been well supported by local people over the years. Every penny raised by the event is used to provide patient care and as we have extended the reach of our services through our recent merger, we’re aiming to make it even more successful than ever before - so we can reach more people in our local area.

More successful wanderers

“For this we really need the support of our local communities. Whether you have a personal link to the cause or want to take on a physical challenge, this event is perfect for you. Each year we see walkers taking part with their friends, family, colleagues or even their four-legged friends! So why not get a group together, sign up and play your part in raising funds to support care for local people with a life-limiting illness?”

Rennie Grove Peace Hospice Care specialises in offering hospice support to families in the Buckinghamshire and Hertfordshire area who are coping with serious or life-ending illnesses.