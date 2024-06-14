Tens of thousands of Buckinghamshire Healthcare patients waiting months for routine treatment

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Tens of thousands of patients were waiting for routine treatment at Buckinghamshire Healthcare in April, new figures show.

With the overall NHS waiting list in England growing for the first time in seven months, the Royal College of Nursing said “there will be no place to hide for the next government” when it comes to bringing the figures down.

NHS England figures show 52,051 patients were waiting for non-urgent elective operations or treatment at Buckinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust at the end of April – up from 51,047 in March, and 43,030 in April 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Of those, 2,302 (4%) had been waiting for longer than a year.

General view of an Accident and Emergency Sign, photo from Chris Radburn/PA Images

The median waiting time from referral at an NHS Trust to treatment at Buckinghamshire Healthcare was 16 weeks at the end of April – down from 17 weeks in March.

Nationally, 7.57 million people were waiting to start treatment at the end of April. This was up slightly from 7.54 million at the end of March and the first time the NHS waiting list has risen in seven months.

Patricia Marquis, executive director of the Royal College of Nursing, said: “Excuses, vague promises and unambitious levels of investment will not get patients the care they need.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Politicians with their eyes on Number 10 need to wake up to that fact.”

Saffron Cordery, deputy chief executive of NHS Providers, said: “Trust leaders and their teams are working flat out to ensure no patient waits longer than they need to receive care, but this increasingly feels like an uphill battle.”

Separate figures show 1.6 million patients in England were waiting for a key diagnostic test in April – the same as in March.

At Buckinghamshire Healthcare, 7,404 patients were waiting for one of 12 standard tests, such as an MRI scan, non-obstetric ultrasound or gastroscopy at this time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Of them, 1,319 (18%) had been waiting for at least six weeks.

Other figures show cancer patients at Buckinghamshire Healthcare are not being seen quickly enough.

The NHS states 85% of cancer patients with an urgent referral should start treatment within 62 days.

But NHS England data shows just 64% of cancer patients urgently referred to Buckinghamshire Healthcare in April began treatment within two months of their referral.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That was down from both 69% in March, and 71% in April 2023.

Mairaid McMahon, policy manager at Macmillan Cancer Support, said: “Despite the tireless efforts of NHS staff, people with cancer are being failed by a healthcare system that is not being given the resources it needs to support them.

She added a long-term strategy for the cancer care system must be prioritised, “so that diagnosis is made early, treatment starts quickly, and support is on hand”.

During a Sky News interview on Wednesday, the Prime Minister admitted: “We’ve not made as much progress on cutting waiting lists as I would have liked.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daisy Cooper, health spokesperson for the Liberal Democrats, called on Mr Sunak “to apologise to the public for his failure to get NHS waiting lists down instead of ducking responsibility”.

Sir Keir Starmer has vowed a Labour government would bring down waiting lists by creating 40,000 new appointments per week.

Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting said: “This has blown a hole in Rishi Sunak’s claim that the NHS has turned a corner.

“He promised to cut waiting lists, but they are 350,000 longer today than when he became Prime Minister.