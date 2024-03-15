Stone care home voted as one of the best in the region for ninth consecutive year
A care home in Stone has been voted as one of the best in the region for a ninth consecutive year.
Staff at Bartlett’s Residential Care Home celebrated being named as a Top 20 Care Home Group on Carehome.co.uk. On the care home resource, Bartlett Residential Care Home has received 96 five star reviews, with its other four reviewers giving it a four out of five rating.
Also the umbrella group, which Bartlett Residential Care Home is a part of, Peverel Court Care, was named as one of the 20 best small care home groups in the UK for a ninth straight year.
Home Manger Mibell Hernandez said: “I am very proud of our dedicated team.”
Bartlett Residential Care Home was built by members of the Bartlett family in 1856, and initially was used as a school. It has since transitioned to host the elderly and made headlines for its fundraising initiatives. In 2020, residents and staff at the care home helped raise £7,000 for the Alzheimer's Society. The care home opened in Aylesbury Vale nearly 30 years ago.
Signature Senior Lifestyle Ltd in Beaconsfield also represented the county, being shortlisted for the best Mid-Size Care Home Group 2024.
People innovation manager at Peverel Court Care, Kavita Salhotra, added: “We will continue to uphold our standards of excellence and continue to provide the best social care to our residents.”
Bartlett Residential Home is described as a Victorian country house located in a idyllic setting that caters for all its residents’ needs.