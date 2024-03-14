Popular Aylesbury coffee shop receives one out of five food hygiene rating meaning major improvement is necessary

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two outlets in Aylesbury have received new food hygiene ratings, which can be found on the Food Standards Agency website.

On 6 February, Esquires Coffee at 15-17 Market Square, Aylesbury, was given a one out of five rating.

A rating of one means major improvement is necessary. A Bucks Council inspector found that the Hygienic food handling at the coffee shop was very good, this includes how food is prepared, cooked, preheated, stored, and cooled.

Also the establishment was rated as good for its cleanliness, including its layout, ventilation, hand washing facilities and pest control. However an inspector found major improvement was needed regarding the store’s management of food safety. This category covers the checks in place to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat, evidence that staff know about food safety, and the food safety officer has confidence that standards will be maintained in future.

On the same day, New York Deli at the old council offices in Walton Street, Aylesbury, was given a two out of five rating. This means some improvement is needed.