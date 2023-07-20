Stone care home resident celebrates 100th birthday with family, friends and the mayor

A resident at a care home in Stone has celebrated her 100th birthday this week.

Evelyn Kingsnorth, who prefers to be called Evie, was born in Brill on 18 July, 2023, celebrated reaching 100 at Bartlett Residential.

She was joined by her son, Malcom, daughter-in-law, Sheila, and grandson, David, as well as Aylesbury Mayor Councillor Steven Lambert.

Evie's 100th birthday celebrations at Bartlett Residential in Stone

Staff and residents were also on hand to celebrate with the long-term Aylesbury Vale resident.

Evie grew up in Aylesbury Vale along with her three brothers and sisters. She recalled to the residential care home staff how her mother was the “kindest lady and always very organised”.

She attended school in Brill and stayed in the village, up until she became a Bartlett Residential guest.

She is described as a very kind person with an extremely positive mindset, staff mentioned how she enjoys the company of other residents and always participates in activities, social outings, and events organised by the home.

A specially designed pillow was presented to the former Brill resident

Evie is a recent arrival at the retirement home, she moved to Bartlett in June 2023.

She told people innovation manager, Kavita salhotra, that she “didn’t want a big fuss for her birthday, but wouldn’t mind a small fuss”.

On the morning of the big day, Evie opened her cards with care manager Beverly Webb.

Evelyn Kingsnorth, 100,

After breakfast she visited the in-house hairdresser to get a brand new birthday do.

Once her special birthday guests had arrived, the 100-year-old was presented with a special birthday card, which was sent from the the King and Queen.

At the same time she was also given a fresh bunch of flowers from the mayor.

Among the presents opened by Evie was a specially-designed cushion which was organised by the staff at Bartlett. It was hand-painted prominently displaying the Brill Mill, where used to play.

