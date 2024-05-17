Stoke Mandeville experts perform first UK case of electrochemotherapy on spinal tumour
Buckinghamshire NHS Trust announced yesterday (16 May), that a team led by Dr David McKean performed the first UK case of electrochemotherapy for radioresistant spinal epidural metastases.
Electrochemotherapy is a very new and targeted treatment that is available to a small number of patients who have radioresistant metastatic spinal cord compression, the trust explained.
A spokesperson for the trust said: “Whilst this treatment may not provide a cure for all patients can hugely improve quality of life by reducing pain from growing tumours. It also reduces the chance of a patient becoming paralysed or incontinent as their cancer grows.”
His tumour responded well to the treatment with significant reduction in the mass around his spine. But the trust has sadly confirmed that he died due to the progression of his cancer. His wife Vanessa said: “Tony was under no illusion that the treatment would be a cure for him, but it gave him much welcome pain relief. What was palpable was the humanity of Dr David McKean and Dr Joe Papanikitas who treated Tony with respect and dignity, which in turn gave him hope and a reason to live. I hope the procedure can be rolled out across the NHS.”
Dr McKean, the clinical lead, on the project went to France to learn more about the procedure. He shadowed Frederic Deschamps, who pioneered the technique, at Gustave Roussy, one of the leading cancer-research hospitals in Europe.
The trusted added that Electrochemotherapy involves putting needles around the tumour and passing electrical currents between the needles. While also injecting a chemotherapy medication (bleomycin) as the electrical currents alter the tumour’s cell membranes and enables the chemotherapy medication to be taken in more to the area being treated.
Dr McKean said: “We strive to deliver outstanding care and this method is enabling us to provide patients with quality of life at end of life and that can make all the difference to both the patient and their families. I’d also like to thank Dr Philip Duggleby, Consultant Anaesthetist, and Dr Laxshmi Veda Avula, Radiology Fellow, for all their support during the procedure.”