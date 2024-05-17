Stoke Mandeville experts perform first UK case of electrochemotherapy on spinal tumour

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Radiologists at Stoke Mandeville hospital used technology to deal with a spinal issue that had never previously been administered in the UK.

Buckinghamshire NHS Trust announced yesterday (16 May), that a team led by Dr David McKean performed the first UK case of electrochemotherapy for radioresistant spinal epidural metastases.

Electrochemotherapy is a very new and targeted treatment that is available to a small number of patients who have radioresistant metastatic spinal cord compression, the trust explained.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for the trust said: “Whilst this treatment may not provide a cure for all patients can hugely improve quality of life by reducing pain from growing tumours. It also reduces the chance of a patient becoming paralysed or incontinent as their cancer grows.”

Dr David McKean, far right, and his team

His tumour responded well to the treatment with significant reduction in the mass around his spine. But the trust has sadly confirmed that he died due to the progression of his cancer. His wife Vanessa said: “Tony was under no illusion that the treatment would be a cure for him, but it gave him much welcome pain relief. What was palpable was the humanity of Dr David McKean and Dr Joe Papanikitas who treated Tony with respect and dignity, which in turn gave him hope and a reason to live. I hope the procedure can be rolled out across the NHS.”

Dr McKean, the clinical lead, on the project went to France to learn more about the procedure. He shadowed Frederic Deschamps, who pioneered the technique, at Gustave Roussy, one of the leading cancer-research hospitals in Europe.

The trusted added that Electrochemotherapy involves putting needles around the tumour and passing electrical currents between the needles. While also injecting a chemotherapy medication (bleomycin) as the electrical currents alter the tumour’s cell membranes and enables the chemotherapy medication to be taken in more to the area being treated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the procedure at Stoke Mandeville Hospital