Free activities at Bucks leisure centres this Mental Health Awareness Week

A week-long wellness event is taking place at Chilterns Lifestyle Centre, Chalfont Leisure Centre and Chesham Leisure Centre to mark Mental Health Awareness Week (Monday 13th May-Sunday 19th May).

The local leisure centres are welcoming the community to take part in a range of free activities throughout this week.

The theme of this year’s Mental Health Awareness Week is ‘Movement’ – and the leisure centres are highlighting the importance of moving more to benefit your mental health.

Exercise has been scientifically proven to support emotional wellbeing, improve mood and reduce feelings of stress and anxiety. Not only that, but regular physical activity can help keep the symptoms of depression and other psychological disorders at bay.

The community event will offer activities for all ages, interests and abilities – from junior dance classes and family racket sessions, to yoga, Pilates and body conditioning.

For those who would prefer something gentler, a series of health walks have been scheduled, along with free spa visits available throughout the week.

There will also be some mindful nutrition advice and guidance for teenagers.

All activities are free of charge, with an optional donation to the Mental Health Foundation, a charity that aims to help people understand, protect and sustain their mental health.

Chilterns Lifestyle Centre, Chalfont Leisure Centre and Chesham Leisure Centre are all run by leading operator Everyone Active in partnership with Buckinghamshire Council.

Hannah O’Reilly, contract activity and wellbeing manager for Everyone Active in Buckinghamshire, said: “Our mission is to encourage all corners of the community to reap the physical and mental benefits of exercise – and the theme of this year’s Mental Health Awareness Week couldn’t be more perfectly aligned.

“At our free Wellness Week, we want to show people that there are so many different ways to move your body and feel the positive impact it has on your mental wellbeing.

“With a wealth of fun, healthy activities on offer, we hope that people take the opportunity to try something new and do something good for their mind and body.”

The event is open to members and non-members. Full activity timetables can be found on the Everyone Active website or by contacting the centres directly.